Daughters Tearful Final Radio Call For Retiring MA Police Officer Dad

Working a 30 plus year career is a pretty good accomplishment in itself, but imagine the pride you would feel reaching the end of it knowing that you have the love and respect of your peers, especially when they give you a special send-off. Then imagine, on top of that, having your daughter there to help make the day even more memorable.

Officer John Wilmot has worked 34 years in law enforcement including 24 years as a Walpole Police Officer...

Well, that is exactly the prideful day that was in store for Walpole Police Officer, John Wilmot, as his daughter Kate drove through some challenging weather all the way from Maine to the Walpole, MA Police Department to perform the final call for her father as he retired Sunday morning after a 34-year law enforcement career.

It won't be easy to hold back your tears as you watch this heartfelt, beautiful moment. Just you try! (grab a tissue)

(Video via the Walpole Police Department Facebook Page)

Excerpt from Sunday's Facebook post...

This morning marked the end of an era here at WPD, as Officer John Wilmot worked his final shift, and “closed the book” on a 34-year law enforcement career, which included 24 years of dedicated service to the Town of Walpole.

I came across this post while researching another story, and it seem like it needed to be shared. So I did.

The above post garnered nearly 120 responses of congratulations and well wishes, 20 plus shares, and more than 630 reactions as of the publishing of this article. The story was also shared on Twitter, where it also has many responses from well-wishers!

