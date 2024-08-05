When Does Massachusetts ‘Fall Back’ for Daylight Saving Time in 2024?

I have a love/hate relationship with Daylight Saving Time. On the one hand, I like the fact that it's light outside longer but on the other, I like falling back because that means an extra hour of sleep and for someone who wakes up at 3:30 am for my job, I would have to say that I'll take the extra hour of sleep over the longer days. I don't mind the darkness. At least that's how I feel today.

When Will Massachusetts Folks Have to Set Their Clocks Back in 2024?

People around Massachusetts and many areas of the country will have to get used to the idea of shorter days in a few months as daylight saving time officially ends at 2 am on Sunday, November 10 one day before Veteran's Day.

Will the Daylight Saving Time Concept Ever Go Away?

It's possible that the idea of discontinuing daylight saving time in favor of standard time for all of the U.S. could take place but that doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon. It didn't happen in 2022/2023 and now we are just going with the same daylight saving routine that had been taking place for years.

It's Suggested to Set Your Clock Back One Hour Before Bed the Saturday Before the Official End of Daylight Saving Time

Some folks may remember that daylight saving time was changed in the early '70s only to be reversed several years later. Perhaps folks in Congress don't want that to happen again. Either way, plan on setting your clock back one (1) hour before you go to bed on Saturday night November 9. It doesn't matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, etc. if you don't set your clock back that weekend you're going to be an hour off from the rest of the state. What are your thoughts on DST? Should we change it or keep it the way it is?

