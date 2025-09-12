Massachusetts is home to beautiful views, and it's no surprise that tourists want a piece of the action that the Bay State has to offer. Even though the tourist season calms down after summer vacation, there are still plenty of folks who come out in the fall for leaf peeping opportunities. Fall also signals shorter days for Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Folks Will Be Turning Their Clocks Back Slightly Earlier This Year

Massachusetts residents will turn their clocks back one hour before bed on Saturday evening, November 1, as Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 2, one day earlier than last year.

It Can Be Tough to Get Used to the Shorter Days

While many people will have to adjust to the shorter days come November 2, I don't really get annoyed over the fact that the days will be shorter. Then again, I'll see how I feel about that once it actually takes effect. However, like many, I welcome the extra hour of sleep.

What Would Happen if We Eliminated Daylight Saving Time?

While many people would be happy to do away with the twice-a-year time change, you may find yourself in a depressed state if Daylight Saving Time were eliminated. In the winter months, the sun wouldn't come out until late morning, long after kids are in school and parents are at work, not to mention the safety issue for children going to school in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time is here to stay, at least for now. So, whether you live in Springfield, Worcester, Boston, etc., make sure you set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening, November 1. We'll be falling back before you know it.

