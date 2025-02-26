Massachusetts has been experiencing some mild temperatures lately. After having some frigid, snowy weather with scarce ice melt and rock salt, Bay State residents are finally able to shovel the snow and ice out of their driveways and get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. It's still winter but we'll take whatever mild weather we can get.

The mild temperatures are a sign of something else that's coming soon. That of course is spring but before that, the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

When Will Daylight Saving Time Begin in Massachusetts for 2025?

This year Massachusetts residents will be setting their clocks ahead one hour before they go to bed on Saturday evening, March 8 as Daylight Saving Time officially takes effect at 2 am on Sunday, March 9.

Another reminder that Daylight Saving Time is right around the corner is that we are seeing longer stretches of light before the sun finally sets. When Daylight Saving Time kicks in we're really going to notice it. I was interested in how much of a difference there would be in daylight lasting longer after the clock change so I did some digging.

Using the website Time and Date, we can see the times the sun will set around Massachusetts on March 9. Take Boston for example, the sun will set that day at 6:44 pm. If you live in Springfield, you can expect the sun to set at 6:50 pm. If you live in Worcester, the sunset will occur at 6:47.

If you want to see the exact time the sun will set in your town or city, simply plug in the month and your zip code here.

