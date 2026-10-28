Moving deeper into fall means colder temperatures, warm sweaters, pumpkin spice, and shorter days; at least that has been the case for several years.

READ MORE: Will the Berkshires Experience a Chilly or Mild Halloween?

It's interesting; I have mentioned to a few people I know that Daylight Saving Time is ending soon and that we will have to turn the clocks back. Each time I have mentioned it, the response has been along the lines of "Is that actually happening this year?" or "Is that still a thing?" or "Are you sure?" Of course, when I get asked those questions, I start second-guessing myself.

Why Is There Confusion Among Some Massachusetts Residents Regarding Turning the Clocks Back?

The confusion stems from the fact that there has been discussion about ending the twice-yearly clock changes. In fact, the U.S. House passed a bill this past July to make daylight saving time permanent, but it still needs Senate approval. Since there hasn't been Senate approval yet, the clock change will happen as it usually does this time of year.

READ MORE: Here's When Berkshire County Motorists Can Install Studded Snow Tires

Does Massachusetts Still Practice Daylight Saving Time? Which States Don't?

Massachusetts still practices Daylight Saving Time. The only two states in the U.S. that currently don't are Hawaii and most of Arizona.

When Does Massachusetts Fall Back?

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 2 a.m., so set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Halloween (Saturday) night. So there are two good things about this upcoming weekend. We get Halloween on Saturday and an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning. I don't know about you, but I'll take it.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker