I Hope Massachusetts Residents Like Darkness

Massachusetts is home to beautiful views to the point where tourists come near and far to catch a glimpse of our natural wonders. The fall season is particularly popular for people exploring the natural beauty the Bay State has to offer. But if you want to explore our natural sites the days will be getting shorter in less than two months as Daylight Saving Time will end on November 3.

Get our free mobile app

Do the Shorter Days Bother You?

I don't really get annoyed over the fact that we will soon be losing daylight. Call me weird but I actually don't mind it being dark outside at 4 pm. Plus, I welcome the extra hour of sleep. In addition, kids will benefit from the time change as it will make for a safer environment when they get ready for school in the morning.

What Would Happen if We Elmintaed Daylight Saving Time?

While many people would be happy to do away with the twice a year time change, you may find yourself in a depressed state if Daylight Saving Time was eliminated. In the winter months, the sun wouldn't come out until late morning long after kids are in school and parents are at work. This also calls back to safety for kids going to school in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time is here to stay at least for now. So whether you live in Springfield, Worcester, Boston, etc. make sure you set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening, November 2. We'll be falling back before you know it.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF