Massachusetts is feeling the fall temperatures setting in. We are now experiencing chilly nights and cool days, which is common for this time of year in New England.

Get our free mobile app

While it may be cool, fall offers many fun scenes and activities in Massachusetts. Whether it's exploring the robust foliage, visiting an apple orchard, walking through a pumpkin patch, and picking out the perfect pumpkin, there are many fun fall activities in Massachusetts.

READ ON: 4 Cozy Western Massachusetts Towns You Need to Experience This Fall

We've Been Losing Daylight in Massachusetts Compared to Previous Months

Halloween will be here on October 31, and many communities throughout the state will be celebrating. From handing out candy, Halloween parades, Halloween parties, and much more, Halloween will be well-represented in the Bay State. As you know, it's been getting dark earlier. As I write this, the sunset for this evening will be at 6:08 pm. But if you're wondering whether it's going to be really dark in the afternoon on Halloween due to Daylight Saving Time ending, that's something you won't have to worry about.

When Do Massachusetts Folks Turn the Clocks Back? Is it This Weekend?

We still have two more weekends before we have to turn the clocks back. So, the weekend of October 18 and 19, along with the weekend of October 25 and 26, will be the last full weekends before Massachusetts folks have to set their clocks back. By the time Daylight Saving Time ends, Halloween will have come and gone. Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 am on Sunday, November 2. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, make sure you set your clock back one (1) hour before you go to bed on Saturday, November 1.

Fall Throughout Massachusetts Some beautiful photos of fall in all of its glory throughout Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media