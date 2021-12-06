Dead Body Found Saturday At Pittsfield State Forest

A media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirms that a body was found Saturday morning in the Pittsfield State Forest. The story is still ongoing but here's what was reported so far.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office is investigating the death of an individual found deceased in the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday morning.

Hunters reported to Pittsfield Police that they discovered the body at approximately 5:10 a.m. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance responded, and paramedics pronounced the individual deceased on scene shortly after arrival.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death on Sunday. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office is withholding the release of the decedent's name pending Sunday's autopsy.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the Pittsfield Police Department are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, and additional Massachusetts State Police assets also responded.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court.

The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire

District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county.

A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering

victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

