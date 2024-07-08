A Walk Through One of the Most Abandoned Malls in Massachusetts

If there's one memory I cherish from my childhood it's going to malls and the whole mall culture and while malls are still around today it just isn't the same as 25-30 years ago. Hanging out with your friends on Friday nights, playing the latest arcade games, seeing the latest movies, and buying the newest music on cassette and CD was a thrill. Things weren't as automatic back then you had to work for the joy which made it all the more exciting.

Malls in Many Areas Have Closed or are Fighting to Stay Alive

I still go to malls today like the Holyoke Mall or the Hampshire Mall in Hadley however there is still one mall that is long gone but was one that I frequented many times when I was younger. That was the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough. That mall opened in 1988 and shut down in 2019 leaving only Target and Regal Cinemas. Regal Cinemas folded up tent a few years ago leaving Target as the sole active business at the Berkshire Mall.

What Does The Berkshire Mall Look Like Inside Today?

Thanks to Golden Gamer on YouTube, we can share with you what the inside of the Berkshire Mall presently looks like. Some of the rooms and offices look like something out of a horror movie as there are materials and junk thrown all over the rooms as if a struggle took place.

Image Gallery and Video of the Berkshire Mall in Present Times

Below we have included some still images from the video for your enjoyment. In addition, you can check out the entire video that was posted to YouTube approximately two weeks ago below the gallery. Enjoy!

Abandoned Berkshire Mall Photo Gallery

