Expect Pain and Shock if Bitten By These 2 Massachusetts Animals

It's that time of year when Massachusetts residents are seeing a variety of wild animals in their yards and running through neighborhoods. Deer, bears, rabbits, coyotes, and bobcats are common animals that you'll see this time of year.

Two Rare Snakes are in Massachusets This Time of Year and You'll Want to Keep Away from Them

There are two species of snake that are also around in Massachusetts but you may or may not see them depending on where you live in the Bay State.

The bites of Eastern Copperheads can potentially be lethal, causing death.

Symptoms from an Eastern Copperhead Bite:

Pain: Local pain and tenderness at the bite area, which can sometimes be severe

Swelling: Swelling around the wound

Redness: Redness around the wound

Bleeding: Bleeding around the wound

Puncture marks: One, two, or three puncture marks on the skin

Other symptoms: Numbness or tingling around the mouth, tongue, scalp, feet, or the bite area, a metallic, rubbery, or minty taste in the mouth, swelling in lymph nodes near the bite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, low blood pressure, and signs of shock.

It should also be noted that various web sources report that about 20–25% of copperhead bites are "dry bites", meaning there are no symptoms. Copperhead venom is relatively mild, and the severity of a bite depends on how much venom is received. In addition, the copperheads are non-violent and non-aggressive. Copperheads are primarily found in the Boston area of Massachusetts.

A timber rattlesnake bite can cause severe pain, swelling, and other symptoms, and is considered a medical emergency:

Pain, tingling, or burning

Swelling, bruising, or discoloration

Numbness in the face or limbs

Nausea and vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Trouble seeing

Excess salivation and sweating

Shock

There are only five Timber Rattlesnakes in the state today. They can be found in the Holyoke Mountain Range and the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton. These snakes are very mild-mannered and are rare in the Bay State. You can check out mass.gov for more information about both species of snake.

