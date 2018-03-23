The ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Introduces Cable and X-Force

Days after we learned that Deadpool 2 scored even better ratings with test audiences than Deadpool 1 , we now have the new trailer and it is easy to see why they dug it. It looks like if you enjoyed the first movie, you will enjoy the second. It’s got more action, more juvenile humor, more Ryan Reynolds talking directly to the camera, and more X-Men characters; most notably Josh Brolin ’s Cable, who wants to kill a boy that Deadpool realizes he needs to protect, and an entire team called X-Force, featuring Zazie Beetz ’s wisecracking Domino.

Here is the official synopsis for the film provided by Fox, which in no way reflects the actual movie that appears in the trailer above:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

Look, I’m not saying this sounds better than the real Deadpool 2 . (Excuse me, DP2. ) I’m just saying that I want to see the movie where Deadpool battles the yakuza and sexually aggressive canines. Someday! Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.