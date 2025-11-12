Massachusetts is in the peak of the deer rut season.

What is the Deer Rut Season?

The peak activity of the deer rut runs from November 6 - November 20 (though the overall season is from late October through December), and it's when bucks are highly active, searching for does as it is breeding season for the four-legged animals. If you have been seeing more deer throughout your travels lately, it's not a coincidence.

What Should Massachusetts Folks Expect During Rutting Season? Are There Any Risks or Dangers?

Since we are in the peak of rutting season, it's important to keep your eyes open and take extra caution when driving, as deer-vehicle collisions occur more often during this time of year. Because deer are so focused on breeding during the rut, they tend to act more erratically, increasing the chances of collisions with motor vehicles. You could say that deer aren't thinking fully or aren't thinking in the same way that they normally do when it's outside of this season. They tend to throw caution to the wind. You should also note that if you see deer during this season, there are probably more deer nearby. Again, proceeding with caution is a must on your part.

Other Risks During the Rut Massachusetts Folks Should Keep in Mind

Another thing you should keep in mind during rutting season is that male bucks can be highly aggressive as their testosterone levels are at an increase. People should keep their distance if they see deer, particularly bucks, as they have been known to attack folks who get too close during the rut. If you live in a rural area with a lot of trees, you should know that bucks can damage trees by marking the territory via rubbing their antlers against them, stripping away bark, and leaving trees vulnerable to disease and pests. You can learn more about the deer rut in Massachusetts by going here.

