Potentially Deadly Fever Continues to Spread in Massachusetts
Each summer Massachusetts residents have to protect themselves from a number of tick and mosquito-borne illnesses. Lyme disease is a big one but there are other illnesses you can catch if bitten by a tick or mosquito and this year one that is becoming more common is Dengue Fever.
What is Dengue?
Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes Most people who get dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.
Are There Severe Cases of Dengue?
There are severe cases of Dengue. Severe Dengue occurs when an individual is infected with Dengue a second time. Symptoms of severe Dengue include the following:
- severe abdominal pain
- persistent vomiting
- rapid breathing
- bleeding gums or nose
- fatigue
- restlessness
- blood in vomit or stool
- being very thirsty
- pale and cold skin
- feeling weak
The World Health Organization recommends seeking care immediately if you experience any of these symptoms.
Dengue Cases are Up in Massachusetts
As reported by Mass Live, Dengue fever cases in Massachusetts grew in July. The article reports that Massachusetts is one of three states reporting the highest number of cases. As of July 22, cases had risen to 62 and were reported to be in the following counties:
- Barnstable
- Essex
- Hampshire
- Middlesex
- Norfolk
- Plymouth
- Suffolk
- Worcester
How to Prevent Dengue Fever?
While there is no specific treatment for Dengue, you can prevent yourself from getting Dengue by keeping yourself covered as much as possible when spending time outdoors. Tuck your plants into your shoes or boots and remember to use repellent with DEET. For more about Dengue Fever including prevention tips, go here.
