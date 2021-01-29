Dennis House Chats This Weekend On WSBS

This weekend's Saturday Morning Chat will especially resonate well with our listeners in Litchfield County, Connecticut (aka The North West Corner) as we are pleased to welcome veteran news anchor Dennis House to the WSBS airwaves. The native New Englander from Norwood, Massachusetts has logged in over three decades of on-camera experience as Dennis has embarked on a new adventure at New Haven based WTNH-TV (News 8) after spending about 28 years at WFSB-TV (channel 3) in the Constitution State's capital city of Hartford and Rocky Hill.

He currently divides his time as a reporter, anchor and continues to host a political based talk show similar to his previous venture "Face The State" which garnered a loyal following every Sunday morning. Hartford Magazine has named Dennis "one of the 12 Most Influential People" in Connecticut and three years ago, he has been inducted into the National Academy of Arts due to his vast experience in journalism.

Dennis will join Ron Carson this Saturday morning at 11:05 to discuss his new venture in Connecticut's Elm City and they will also reminisce on their friendship with the late, great Denise D'Ascenzo whose untimely passing back in December of 2019 still leaves a void in television news excellence. Dennis often referred to "Sweet Denise" as his "TV wife" as they co-anchored Eyewitness News together for decades and both excelled in their on-camera presence with an unbeatable and natural chemistry that was priceless.

Off camera, Dennis makes vast improvements to his antique Buick (he's a classic car aficionado and that's A-1 in my books) and spends time with his wife Kara (who still works at channel 3 as an anchor-reporter) and their two children. I have to get more details on his vintage vehicle as he should come out to our area and show it off when car shows are back in the fold after the COVID-19 pandemic finally makes it's exit and we could all return to these awesome family fun friendly gatherings in the immediate future. let's cross our fingers and hope for the best.

If you would like to sample some of Dennis House's latest stories, log on to News 8's web site by going here and he invites you to LIKE his Facebook page and check out his latest photos on Instagram.

(Photo image of Dennis House courtesy of WTNH-TV, news 8's web site)