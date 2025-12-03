Massachusetts continues to see eateries close regularly. Changes in the economy and people dining out less often have been a struggle for many restaurant chains. It's not that people don't want to go out to eat, but have you looked at menu prices lately? It's a bit steep. This is not necessarily the eaterie's fault, as the cost of food in general continues to rise, but it's a tough pill to swallow these days, especially with so many people struggling to make ends meet.

Get our free mobile app

Restaurants Around Massachusetts Continue to Struggle

Over the past few months, we have heard about many chain restaurants, including Friendly's, Hooters, KFC, and Wendy's, shutting down underperforming locations in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

A Popular Diner is Shuttering 150 Locations Across the United States

Another chain restaurant that is struggling is Denny's. Various internet news sources have confirmed that the diner chain plans to close 150 locations across the country. The decision came after a recent buyout of the over 70-year-old brand.

Why is the Diner Closing So Many Locations? Will Massachusetts Experience Any of the Closures?

It's a similar tune we have heard with other chains, closing underperforming locations to keep the company's finances healthy. It hasn't been confirmed which Denny's locations are on the chopping block, so there's no word yet if any of the Denny's diners in Massachusetts will be shuttered.

Where Can I Find a Denny's Diner in Massachusetts?

Denny's currently has four locations in Massachusetts:

Attleboto

252 Washington Street

Attleboro, MA, 02703

(508) 639-2967

Open 24 Hours

Fall River

243 William S Canning Boulevard

Fall River, MA, 02721

(508) 617-4543

Open 24 Hours

Holyoke

2173 Northampton St,

Holyoke, MA, 01040

(413) 532-7554

Open 24 Hours

Leominster

38 Commercial Rd

Leominster, MA, 01453

(978) 534-0311

Open 24 Hours

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker