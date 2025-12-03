Popular Diner with 4 Massachusetts Spots Closing Over 100 Locations
Massachusetts continues to see eateries close regularly. Changes in the economy and people dining out less often have been a struggle for many restaurant chains. It's not that people don't want to go out to eat, but have you looked at menu prices lately? It's a bit steep. This is not necessarily the eaterie's fault, as the cost of food in general continues to rise, but it's a tough pill to swallow these days, especially with so many people struggling to make ends meet.
Restaurants Around Massachusetts Continue to Struggle
Over the past few months, we have heard about many chain restaurants, including Friendly's, Hooters, KFC, and Wendy's, shutting down underperforming locations in Massachusetts and throughout the country.
A Popular Diner is Shuttering 150 Locations Across the United States
Another chain restaurant that is struggling is Denny's. Various internet news sources have confirmed that the diner chain plans to close 150 locations across the country. The decision came after a recent buyout of the over 70-year-old brand.
Why is the Diner Closing So Many Locations? Will Massachusetts Experience Any of the Closures?
It's a similar tune we have heard with other chains, closing underperforming locations to keep the company's finances healthy. It hasn't been confirmed which Denny's locations are on the chopping block, so there's no word yet if any of the Denny's diners in Massachusetts will be shuttered.
Where Can I Find a Denny's Diner in Massachusetts?
Denny's currently has four locations in Massachusetts:
Attleboto
252 Washington Street
Attleboro, MA, 02703
(508) 639-2967
Open 24 Hours
Fall River
243 William S Canning Boulevard
Fall River, MA, 02721
(508) 617-4543
Open 24 Hours
Holyoke
2173 Northampton St,
Holyoke, MA, 01040
(413) 532-7554
Open 24 Hours
Leominster
38 Commercial Rd
Leominster, MA, 01453
(978) 534-0311
Open 24 Hours
