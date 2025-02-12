Massachusetts has been through a bunch of retail and restaurant closures over the past few years. There are a few reasons behind these closures including price inflation, changing climate, and quality of services. Regarding restaurants, it seems that people don't dine out as much as they used to and of course, the pandemic had a lot to do with that. Many folks don't have the disposable income they once had.

A Popular Diner Chain Has Had to Close Some Massachusetts Locations Over the Years

One restaurant that was a Massachusetts staple at one time was Denny's. Like many restaurant chains, Denny's has had to close some underperforming locations over the years including a Worcester restaurant in April 2024.

More Closures Coming for 2025?

It was noted in a Patch article that Denny's plans to continue with its closures by this year which would be a total of 150 U.S. closures for the chain. There isn't any word yet when those closures will occur and if any other Massachusetts locations will be part of the latest round of closures.

Denny's is Eliminating a Staple That's Associated with the Classic Diner

It was also mentioned in that article that Denny's plans on eliminating a staple that the diner has been known for which is staying open 24 hours around the clock. Denny’s Executive Vice President and Chief Global Development Officer Stephen Dunn said the following.

Operating hours are a “contraction that happened for everyone” and that less business during those off-peak hours means it “didn’t make sense” for a restaurant to remain open.

As of 2025, Denny's Has 4 Locations in Massachusetts

Denny's currently has four locations in Massachusetts that are still operating, they are located at the following locations:

252 Washington Street #200 Attleboro (508) 639-2967

243 William S Canning Boulevard Fall River (508) 617-4543

2173 Northampton St. Holyoke (413) 532-7554

38 Commercial Rd Leominster (978) 534-0311

