Schools in the state of Massachusetts and Berkshire County all have a few weeks of hybrid or in-person learning under their belts.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has released a spreadsheet on its website with details about positive COVID-19 cases.

The information will serve as a dashboard for positive cases in schools, set to be released weekly, was published this morning by education officials from local schools operating in-person or hybrid learning.

A total of 129 students in 41 different districts, education collaboratives, and special education schools tested positive for the coronavirus in a one week period, from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. 73 staff members in 21 different school districts and three special-ed schools tested positive.

This week’s total number of COVID cases in Massachusetts schools is up from the previous week, when 92 students and 68 staff cases were reported between Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.

The State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education report only includes information about positive cases of students and staff who have been in school buildings for either in-person or hybrid learning. If a student is learning remotely or a staff member has not been in a school building 7 days prior to receiving a positive result, the data is not reported by DESE.

DESE says it will not play a formal role in tracking or monitoring cases at a local or statewide level. This information will allow the organization to provide support to local officials in consultation with public health authorities.