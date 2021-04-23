Desperate for a COVID-19 Vaccination? Feel Like There’s No Hope?

Many of us know that trying to get a vaccination appointment scheduled can be tough. Many people are all trying to schedule at once and at times the system can slow down and you may be out of luck for whatever the reason. Then you have the recent debacle with Johnson and Johnson and one may feel like there's no hope in getting vaccinated.

There is hope. From what I have heard from folks, our local vaccination sites have been doing an excellent job in getting Berkshire County residents vaccinated. Sure, you have to wait in line and yes sometimes the registration process can be tedious and even cause delays when signing up but it's all worth it once you complete your vaccination. It's a big weight off your shoulders. The folks at Fairview Hospital did an excellent job when I was vaccinated. The entire process was a well oiled machine. Thank you Fairview.

Some great news for those who haven't been vaccinated. On Thursday, Apr. 29 at 10:00 AM the Community Health Program Mobile Health Unit will be located at the Sheffield Senior Center at 25 Cook Road to offer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to community members. The Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 years of age and older.

The clinic will begin at 10AM. All you have to do is call the Sheffield Senior Center at 413-229-7037 to register and complete the CHP pre-registration form via phone. CHP staff will then contact individuals that have completed the pre-registration form with an appointment time for the Thursday, Apr. 29 clinic.

Don't miss out on this opportunity, call 413-229-7037 now and good luck. Thank you CHP for all you do in our community.

