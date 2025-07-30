Massachusetts is home to many delicious foods that were founded in the Bay State, including chocolate chip cookies, Boston Cream Pie, Fluffernutter sandwiches, and many more, but there is one food that Massachusetts folks dislike the most.

Massachusetts Dislikes Well-Done Steak

The Boston Day Book recently conducted a study learning which food was the least favorite or the most disliked in each state. The study that was conducted was based on data and cultural insights. It was discovered that well-done Steak is the most disliked food in Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, locals cherish food quality, and that means never overcooking a steak. A well‑done steak is seen as ruining a perfectly good cut, turning it tough and flavorless. Residents prefer medium‑rare or medium, highlighting the beef’s natural juices. That’s why “well‑done steak” stands out as the most disliked food among Bay Staters.

Connecticut Also Dislikes Well-Done Steak

While you would think anchovies or olives would be the most disliked in Massachusetts, it's well-done steak that takes the cake. Massachusetts isn't alone in its displeasure for well-done steak; Connecticut also loathes the style of meat. Here's what the Boston Day Book website says about Connecticut's take on well-done steak.

Connecticut residents love a perfectly cooked steak, juicy, pink, and full of flavor. Ordering steak well‑done is frowned upon, seen as ruining an otherwise great cut of beef. Locals view it as overcooked, dry, and bland, making well‑done steak the state’s most disliked food choice, especially among true steak lovers.

You can check out all 50 states least favorite foods by going here.

