Despite Facebook Ads, Chili Peppers Not Performing in Northampton

Ladies and gentlemen, it is always important to read the fine print before purchasing tickets to an event -- and even getting excited to purchase tickets to an event. Why? Because the show may not be what you think it is.

Last year, a story went viral of a gentleman purchasing tickets for, what he thought, was a Red Hot Chili Peppers show. However, it was not what he expected -- although he had a great time anyways. Berkshire County, don't be like that individual and here's why:

You may have seen on Facebook the last couple of days that the rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers were going to be performing in Northampton on March 11. However, that is not the case -- at least from everything I have seen. The band that is actually scheduled to be performing on that date is none other than The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS; a very talented group of bagpipers combining bagpipe music with classic rock. The show will take place at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton.

Coincidentally, the gentleman from last year ended up seeing the Chilli Pipers when he thought he was seeing the Chili Peppers.

In addition, the current dates scheduled for the Chili Peppers are for their tour of Australia and New Zealand. The latest tour date for the group is March 9 in Auckland, New Zealand. Not saying that a date couldn't be scheduled, but that would seem like an awful lot of work and travel to make a March 11 date in Northampton. Also, the Facebook post promoting the Chili Peppers "appearance" has been removed.

With St. Patrick's Day being around the corner from the show, it still sounds like the Chilli Pipers show would be a lot of fun. However, for those expecting to see the Chili Peppers, make sure you look closely at the fine print before purchasing your tickets.