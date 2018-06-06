Starting Monday June 11, the Stockbridge Road Bridge over I-90 in Lee will be closed for approximately two months for scheduled bridge repair work.

The Berkshire Edge.com reports that according to Mass DOT, lanes of travel on I-90 will remain open at all times, although, during off-peak travel periods, one lane of I-90 may need to be closed due to bridge maintenance activities. A temporary detour will be set up for traffic on Stockbridge Road. Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers during these operations. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to call 511 before heading out and select a route to hear real-time conditions. Drivers can also go online for real-time traffic and incident advisory information.

Also, the Town of Great Barrington reminds motorists of local road projects continuing this week on Division Street and on Christian Hill. You're encouraged to take alternate routes if possible, but if driving through work zones please always slow down and be extra cautious of workers and equipment in the area.