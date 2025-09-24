Times are tough even in Berkshire County. There are still many families that have to make difficult decisions when prioritizing needs. Nobody wants to be in the position of having to choose between paying for rent, heat, groceries, other important bills, and diapers. It may be hard to believe that some families are burdened with having to make these decisions, but with inflation not going away anytime soon, it's a reality here in the Berkshires.

Luckily, there is one organization that specializes in donating diapers and wipes. The Berkshire Community Diaper Project, founded by Daltrey Turner, helps parents in need by raising funds for diapers and wipes in order to provide these essentials for parents who struggle to afford them. According to the organization's website, currently, BCDP distributes to 24 locations in Berkshire County. Since the organization began in 2014, it has reached an increasing number of Berkshire families who need diapers and has now distributed over 2.4 million diapers.

Berkshire County Financial Partner Makes a Big Donation to the Diaper Project

Greylock Federal Credit Union (funded partner of BCDP) recently made a big contribution to the BCDP. In addition to the organization's recent financial donation, Greylock made a special donation of over 1,200 diapers and wipes purchased by Greylock employees. According to a press release, in 2025, with the support of Greylock and more than 20 other charitable contributors, the Diaper Project expects to disseminate more than 500,000 diapers and 3,500 packets of wipes to more than 3,000 families in the Berkshires.

Here's Where You Can Get Diapers in Berkshire County

If you're struggling to afford diapers and wipes, there's some good news. You can get free diapers throughout Berkshire County, including Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, and several other locations. You can find the full list here.

