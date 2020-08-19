Did You Here About Leigh Davis?

Construct Inc. recently announced that Leigh Davis has come on board to fill the newly created position of development director following an extensive search and selection process by Construct’s board of directors.

A native of Washington D.C., Davis moved from Ireland to Great Barrington with her three children in 2009. Before joining Construct, Davis was director of development of Eagle Mill Redevelopment LLC, a historic, mixed-use affordable housing development in Lee, MA. Prior to that, Davis was director of marketing of New England Newspapers, Inc. and marketing manager of The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Currently, she serves as an elected member of the Great Barrington Selectboard and is a member of the Great Barrington Community Preservation Committee. Davis is a cinema and photography graduate of Ithaca College, holds a Master of Arts in Film Studies and Screenwriting from the National University of Ireland, and was a tenured film professor at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, also in Ireland. She resides in Great Barrington with her three children.

“Leigh brings energy, vision, and a demonstrated commitment to affordable housing,” said Jane Ralph, executive director of Construct. “ A passionate community leader, I know that she will be an invaluable asset to Construct.”

“The lack of affordable housing in the community has reached a crisis point, “ said Davis. “And with Construct’s work taking on such urgency, there is no other place I’d rather be. It takes a village to build a stronger community, and I’m all in.”

About Construct Inc.

For over fifty years, Construct has been leading the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity in the southern Berkshires. Construct’s vision is of a socially vibrant and economically healthy community with housing for all including our most vulnerable residents and our vital workforce. Construct provides over eighty units of housing in the southern Berkshires for people coming out of homelessness, as well as those living at 60% of the area median income or less. Housing includes twenty sober living congregant housing units as well as long-term lease opportunities. More information on Construct, Inc. can be found by going here.

