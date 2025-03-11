Did You Know a Massachusetts Guy Created the ‘Everything’s Fine’ Fire Dog?

Of course, you've seen this meme and have probably used it. Whether you're using it sarcastically about something going on in your own life or replying to someone's post on social media as a joke, it never gets old and is one of the most popular memes out there.

That famous smiling dog sipping coffee, surrounded by fire, and saying "this is fine", "everything's fine", or "nothing to see here" actually started as a tiny comic.

According to NPR, this obscure comic went viral in 2014 and kept pace, exploding in 2017. No surprise that it's used worldwide.

The creator? A cartoonist from Easthampton, Massachusetts, named KC Green.

I remember it first being used on Instagram meme accounts, saying like, 'When finals week starts,' ... this is fine. 'When everyone's yelling at you and you're supposed to keep a smile on at your work,' you know, this is fine, and it kind of snowballed from there.

According to NPR, the canine character has a name. It's Question Hound, and KC created it as the state of his own mind. Talk about personifying something we've all (figuratively) experienced.

According to NPR, it's actually a nod to mental health since KC was focusing on his own when he created this 'On Fire' strip at age 25. Clearly, it all turned out nice for KC, who has made money from website merchandise sales and licensing deals.

Both Adult Swim and Funko Pop have used his cartoons, too.

According to NPR, KC retired the Question Hound webcomic; however, he lives on in memes and merch.

