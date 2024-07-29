Did You Know MA Has the BEST School System Nationwide?

Parents of Bay State students are grinning like The Cheshire Cat from "Alice In Wonderland". Why is that?

Seems like The Commonwealth ranks at the top of a recent survey conducted by WalletHub as we have the best public school system statewide.

Not far behind, another New England state, Connecticut is runner-up. Maryland, New Jersey and Wisconsin round out the top 5.

Massachusetts has the top results in math, reading and median ACT scores. The schools also receive high marks regarding Advanced Placement exams. They have received a high accolade as "the most educated" state in all of America.

When it comes to safety, The Bay State also ranks high as there are very few reports of violent altercations and drug abuse on school property is non-existent. This truly provides some relief for parents who have teenagers in high school as they can assure themselves with some peace of mind as their children are surrounded by a safe environment.

And how do the other New England states rank in this poll? New Hampshire is just under the top 5 at number 6 as the Granite State surpasses Maine which ranks at #16 followed by Vermont and Rhode Island.

If you are curious, New Mexico is the worst state to send children to school. This span takes you to the area where education ranks at it's lowest! Oklahoma, Arizona, Alaska and Louisiana are also in that bottom 5 ranking. This news is distressing for those who have to attend classes on a daily basis. It's not the case here in our backyard as The Commonwealth also excels with top results in standardized test scores, class size and a very low dropout rate.

High marks go to 4th an 8th graders as they have seen top results in reading and math scores from The Berkshires to Boston (the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket are also included in this optimistic poll as we could be talking about future geniuses coming out of the classroom.

BOTTOM LINE: I was NOT a fan of attending school during my youth, but there are others these days who maximize their learning skills to high capacity. I can best describe this in one word: "BRAVO".

(Some information and statistics obtained in this article courtesy of CBS 4 Boston-WBZ-TV)