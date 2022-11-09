Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!

It isn't exactly unheard of for former professional athletes to hold a position in office. But in case you weren't aware, the Democratic candidate for governor in the Bay State is Maura Healey. The Governor-Elect has become the first female governor of Massachusetts, and she has also become the first openly lesbian governor in U.S. history. While all of that information is widely known, what you may not realize is the fact that she is a former professional athlete!

Boston Globe via Getty Images

Healey played professional basketball for two years as starting point guard for a team in Austria, UBBC Wustenrot Salzburg. Prior to that, she had been co-captain on the women's basketball team at Harvard. She graduated from Harvard in 1992. Let's also keep in mind that this was all before the WNBA formed in 1996.



AFP via Getty Images

This past summer, she came to Pittsfield and took her full to the court where she displayed her full arsenal of pro skills. And she did it all while wearing heels. Check out the video below.

AFP via Getty Images

Healey obviously still has skills on the court!

Regardless of what your politics are, it was pretty impressive that she could hold her own on the court while in Pittsfield, in heels no less.

Gov. Elect Maura Healey had previously been the Attorney General of Massachusetts. Now that the election has came and went, the question has to be asked. Who knew an that any Governor anywhere could be such a baller?

