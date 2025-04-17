Did You Know There’s a Rooftop Restaurant Above TD Garden in Boston?

Talk about a hidden gem. Did you know about this? It's so fun to discover something new in a city you may be in daily or just a couple of times a year.

There really is a rooftop restaurant and hotel above Boston's TD Garden and North Station.

You may have a new, cool favorite to add to your outings in Boston. I mean, when you think of TD Garden, especially if we've been there, it's all about the Boston Celtics, Bruins, concerts, and events, not a hotel.

CitizenM hotel via Facebook CitizenM Hotel via Facebook loading...

According to Boston Uncovered, this hidden gem is right there, and you've probably walked by it not even knowing.

It's called CitizenM Hotel Boston, and it's a Boston-themed hotel and restaurant with workspaces for locals and a cool vibe for dining.

CitizenM hotel CitizenM hotel loading...

CitizenM hotels are all over the world in major cities and are located in the most prime locations with a funky, artsy feel.

You can brag about having the best bedding in case dinner and a staycation is the plan, or you can just enjoy the rooftop view with drinks.

If you do stay, obviously, those views are iconic with floor-to-ceiling windows. There's also 24-hour food and beverage service, as well as a sky deck with incredible views of the water, Boston skyline, Charlestown, and Copley.

CitizenM hotel Boston CitizenM hotel Boston loading...

It opened in 2019, right before the pandemic hit, so it makes sense if you're unaware of it.

It's pretty cool to know this may be a new staycation, getaway, or night out with a view if you want to try something new or you're hitting up TD Garden for something.

