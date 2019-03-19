Dine To Donate and Support Relay For Life

You can dine out and donate for a worth cause at Zucco's Family Restaurant at 451 Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield today from 11:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m. as 20% of you lunch or dinner tab will benefit the American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay For Life and Relay for Life team Cancer Terminators.

This year's Berkshire County Relay for Life event returns to Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on Friday, June 21 and Saturday June 22. You can get more details by going here and here