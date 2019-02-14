Dinner Will Be Served With A Whole Lotta Love

The Copake Community Center on Mountain View Road in neighboring Columbia county in conjunction with The Church Of St. John In The Wilderness will present "A Whole Lot Of Love" Valentine's Day dinner on Saturday, February 16th as they continue to extend the festivities by a few days. Reports have indicated that Cupid requested this get together as hopeless romantics can extend the celebration.

Either way, whether you are attending with that special someone or maybe you'll be in the company of near and dear friends or maybe a family night out to spend quality time together, the public is invited to attend this fun filled event.

The menu consists of your choice of either chicken or egg plant parmesan, a gourmet salad bar and your sweet tooth will definitely be satisfied as they will offer an expansive dessert table. Adults can dine for only $12, children under 12 get in for half price and youngsters 5 and under eat for free. Walk-ins are welcome and take outs will also be available. The first serving takes place at 4:30 pm and continues until 7 pm.

Bring your appetite, have a great meal and you'll help out a worthy cause right here in our backyard. For a complete list of what is happening year round at this beautiful eastern New York hamlet in our tri-state region, log on here .