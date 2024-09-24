Discover the Hidden Charms of Massachusetts’ Most Underrated Town

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a pretty good chance the first city, town, or region you would think of is Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, or maybe Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Those are the likely usual suspects when it comes to popular destinations, and with good reason. So, what about some of those other places in Massachusetts that don't necessarily get the same recognition? Those are some of the more underrated places throughout the state. As it turns out, we now know where the most underrated town in Massachusetts is.

The popular lifestyle publication 'Today's Homeowner' has released their list of the most underrated towns in each state, which of course includes their pick for Massachusetts. These are places that residents here may know if, but if you're a tourist, you might just overlook one of these hidden gems.

What and where is the most underrated town in Massachusetts?

It seems that we need to make our way to the eastern side of the state just to the north of Plymouth and Cape Cod in a town known as Marshfield.

The coastline is definitely one of the breathtaking attractions in this town, but here's what 'Today's Homeowner' had to say about why this unique town was its pick for the most underrated town in Massachusetts:

Marshfield is located slightly north of Plymouth and Cape Cod and has a gorgeous, walkable coastline. This coastal community is named for the many salt marshes which border the brackish borders of the town. Marshfield has a rich history that dates back to the pre-Revolutionary War era; in fact, many families that have summer homes in Marshfield have had the property for many generations. This town is also known as the home of Daniel Webster, American orator and politician.

At this point from the pics, you kind of get why this town might be the pick for the most underrated town in Massachusetts. Of course, it's tough to really judge unless you make your way through there and see for yourself, Massachusetts!

