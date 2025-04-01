Massachusetts has some of the best local restaurant and eateries of all varieties that come in all shapes and sizes. And for those local spots, many of them happen to serve some of the absolute best food. However, some of these spots may go under the radar since they aren't always the flashiest of joints. That doesn't stop them from being the best hole-in-the-wall spots to hit up for a great meal though. And now we know what spot is known for being the absolute best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the Bay State.

The popular food publication, 'Love Food', released its list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in every state. For any of these spots, its always important to spread the word about these eateries that may otherwise not receive a ton of recognition, hence, why they're known as a "hole-in-the-wall" joint. "Love Food's team based its research on awards and accolades the restaurants had received, but also user reviews as well.

What is the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts?

On the eastern side of the state, you will need to travel to Worcester to find the best hole-in-the-wall joint in the Bay State. This spot has a menu that ranges from its amazing egg dishes to its spectacular burgers. The best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Massachusetts is a diner known as Miss Worcester.

As someone who loves breakfast food at any time of the day, this looks amazing! Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why it's the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Massachusetts:

Legendary Massachusetts diner Miss Worcester has been going since 1948 and has an entire menu dedicated to French toast – a customer favorite. There’s also a menu of egg dishes, and another focused on burgers. In fact, the dishes significantly outnumber the seats, with around a dozen perches at the counter and five booths for groups. The fun, homey décor adds to the atmosphere.

This is the type of local spot that deserves a road trip to Worcester if you're not already near there. For whatever reason, it always seems like those hole-in-the-wall spots have the best food. Here's one that it definitely on the must-try list for a great local dining experience in the Bay State.

