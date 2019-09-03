Division Street Bridge to be Closed to Vehicular Traffic

At the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MASS DOT), the Division Street bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic as earlDivision Street Bridge closure information. y as Friday Sept. 6.

Division Street, a highly travelled road, runs east and west and connects Routes 41 and 183. Barriers and detour signage will be installed to alert drivers. The bridge will remain open to pedestrian and bike traffic. Emergency services and local bus companies have been notified of the closure so they can plan for alternate routes of travel.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Sean VanDeusen remarked “The timing of this closure is unfortunate. We’re currently under contract with Tighe & Bond for engineering services to address structural deficiencies through significant repairs or replacement. It was our hope that the bridge was sound enough to remain open to traffic while we explored our options, but the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority”.

Voters approved a $4M bond at the 2019 Annual Town Meeting to fund significant repairs or a complete replacement of the aging structure that was originally constructed in the 1950’s.

It’s still unclear at this time what the cost of repairs or replacement of this Housatonic River crossing will be and what the timeline for closure will look like. Town officials will be releasing more information as soon as it’s available. For now, the bridge will remain closed until further notice.

