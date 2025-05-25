Do NOT Flush These Things Down The Toilet In Massachusetts

Here's something to pontificate on, Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Why is it that, for the most part, people are careful about what goes down their kitchen sink drains, but seem to think that almost anything can be flushed down the toilet?

Is it because many of us think that the rush of water generated by the flush will help? It turns out that what many of us take for granted and just toss in the toilet bowl should never be flushed. No way. Not in a million years.

The bottom line is this: Toilets are made to remove human waste--and (outside of a few clumps of toilet paper) that's it. Nothing else should be disposed of down the toilet. All that other refuse needs to go in the trash can.

"Why?", you ask. "What's the worst that could happen?" Well, for starters, a clogged toilet and a potentially nasty mess all over your bathroom rugs and floor. The worst-case scenario is getting a blockage in your sewer line that causes waste water to come up out of your sink drains. You don't want that. Trust me.

According to Reliance Home Comfort, certain items tend to get flushed down the toilet a lot more than others either because people think that their toilet can handle those items or because people just aren't thinking in general.

I'm sure you can guess some of them or perhaps have been guilty of flushing some of them in the past yourself. By the way, the following items do not constitute a complete list. This is only a partial list, according to Reliance Home Comfort.

To Stave Off Some Potentially Huge Plumber Bills Here Are Some Items You Should Never Flush Down The Toilet:

Dental Floss

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash loading...

How can something small like dental floss cause plumbing problems? Simply because floss can cluster and knot together with other waste and that can cause a big backup down the line.

Get our free mobile app

Tissues & Paper Towels

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash loading...

roll of towel paper isolated on white Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

A lot of people (myself included) don't get the fact that paper products like Kleenex and Bounty are designed to absorb water, unlike toilet paper which is designed to break down in water. Eventually, paper towels and tissues will clump together leading to pipe problems.

Sanitized Wipes & Moist Towelettes

Photo by Christine Sandu on Unsplash Photo by Christine Sandu on Unsplash loading...

Items like disinfecting wipes and wet wipes should not be flushed. Even wet wipes that declare on the packaging "100% Flushable!" are risky. Many plumbers will advise you against it.

Cotton Swabs & Cotton Balls

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

Cotton products, despite what the product packaging may tell you, do not break down like toilet paper does and that will eventually lead to possible septic problems. Yes, even America's dependable and trusty Q-Tips should not go down the Porcelain God.

Chewing Gum

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

Any type of gum is a no-no! Gum is sticky like glue. Flushed gum will stick to pipes and toilet paper and that could lead to a MAJOR blockage in your sewer pipe.

Cigarettes

Photo by Julia Engel on Unsplash Photo by Julia Engel on Unsplash loading...

I know a couple that used to dump their ashtray in the toilet bowl and flush it all away. Not good! Cigarettes, especially ones with filters or plastic tips, can totally block your septic system.

Again, this is just a partial list. For more things you absolutely should not flush down the toilet, visit Reliance Home Comfort's website here.

Do you want some more handy household hints? Please continue reading...

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart