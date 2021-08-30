Do-or-Die for the Red Sox Against the Rays…Big Series Starts Tonight…

Each game moving forward becomes more important than the last…each series gets more important than the last. It’s an understatement to say the 4-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays is the most important series of the season.

The Rays overtook the Red Sox for this month and are not looking back. In first place in the American League East by a comfortable 6-games over the Yankees and an 8-game lead over the third place Red Sox. Even if the Sox sweep the red-hot Rays, they’re still facing a big uphill climb at 4 games back with 26 games to play. The way the Sox and Rays have been playing of late, a sweep would be considered a miracle. The Rays have won 7 straight games while the Sox are coming off a loss to Cleveland yesterday.

As poorly as the Red Sox have played defensively in August and as cold as their bats have been since their dive from 1st to 3rd this month, if the season ended today the Sox would still be in the playoffs grabbing a Wild Card slot and a 1-game playoff against the Yankees for a shot at moving on. Currently the Yankees are in the 1st Wild Card slot 2-games ahead of the Sox. The Sox are in the 2nd and last Wild Card slot with a 2 ½ ahead of the Oakland A’s.

Tonight, the Sox send the 9-6 Nick Pivetta to the mound in Tampa Bay against the 3-3 Luis Patino for the Rays. You can hear all the action tonight and all season on WNAW -New Country 94.7 in North Adams…AM 1420 WBEC in Pittsfield and 94.1 WSBS in Great Barrington beginning with the pre-game show at 6:10...the first pitch is at 7:10.

Here is the upcoming Red Sox game schedule…

08/30 (MON) - RED SOX AT RAYS – 6:10 PM

08/31 (TUE) - RED SOX AT RAYS – 6:10 PM

09/01 (WED) - RED SOX AT RAYS – 6:10 PM

09/02 (THU) - RED SOX AT RAYS – 6:10 PM

09/03 (FRI) - RED SOX VS. INDIANS – 6:10 PM

09/04 (SAT) - RED SOX VS. INDIANS – 3:10 PM

09/05 (SUN) - RED SOX VS. INDIANS – 12:10

09/06 (MON) - RED SOX VS. RAYS – 12:10 PM

09/07 (TUE) - RED SOX VS. RAYS – 6:10 PM

09/08 (WED) - RED SOX VS. RAYS – 6:10 PM

09/09 (THU) - NO GAME

09/10 (FRI) - RED SOX AT WHITE SOX – 7:10 PM

09/11 (SAT) - RED SOX AT WHITE SOX – 6:10 PM

09/12 (SUN) - RED SOX AT WHITE SOX – 1:10 PM

09/13 (MON) - RED SOX AT MARINERS – 9:10 PM

09/14 (TUE) - RED SOX AT MARINERS – 9:10 PM

09/15 (WED) - RED SOX AT MARINERS – 3:10 PM

09/16 (THU) - NO GAME

09/17 (FRI) - RED SOX VS. ORIOLES – 6:10 PM

09/18 (SAT) - RED SOX VS. ORIOLES – 12:10 PM

09/19 (SUN) - RED SOX VS. ORIOLES – 12:10 PM

09/20 (MON) - NO GAME

09/21 (TUE) - RED SOX VS. METS – 6:10 PM

09/22 (WED) - RED SOX VS. METS – 6:10 PM

09/23 (THU) - NO GAME

09/24 (FRI) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – 6:10 PM

09/25 (SAT) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – 3:10 PM

09/26 (SUN) - RED SOX VS. YANKEES – TBD*

