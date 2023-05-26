Things are warming up, Berkshire County residents! Summer is going to be here before we know it and I don't know about you but I can remember some VERY HOT Berkshire summers growing up.

And believe me, I know a hot summer when I encounter one. At various times in my youth, my family and I lived in Florida and Guam, both of which were not afraid to crank up the heat! And not just during the summer, either.

My question to you is: How do our hot, sticky, sweaty summers in Berkshire County stack up against the other 13 counties in the Commonwealth? Luckily for us, someone else did the research so we wouldn't have to.

The good folks at one of my favorite websites EVER, Stacker.com, recently conducted a study on the warmest (on average) counties in Massachusetts and I have to say the results were a big surprise to me.

To come up with the results, the Stacker.com team looked at the average temperatures for each county from June through August of last year. Here we go. Stacker.com's Top 10 "Warmest Counties In Massachusetts":

Suffolk County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: 73 degrees Plymouth County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: also 73 degrees, however, Suffolk County has the warmer historic average temp Norfolk County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: also 73 degrees, however, Suffolk County has the warmer historic average temp Bristol County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: also 73 degrees, however, Suffolk County has the warmer historic average temp Middlesex County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: 72 degrees Essex County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: 71 degrees Dukes County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: also 71 degrees, however, Essex County has the higher historic average temp Barnstable County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: also 71 degrees, however, Essex County has the higher historic average temp Hampden County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: also 71 degrees, however, Essex County has the higher historic average temp Worcester County - Average Summer 2022 Temperature: 70 degrees

No mention of Berkshire County in there, which I find interesting. But again, they are looking at the average summer temps and although we've had some HOT days now and again, we simply haven't had enough of them.

As a matter of fact, out of the 14 counties in the Bay State, Berkshire County is dead last coming in at #14. Berkshire's average temperature during the summer of 2022 was only 68 degrees but I know we had some 90+ days on a few occasions.

Take a look at the full rankings on Stacker.com's website here and get ready to start finding ways to cool off this summer.

