Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?

I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point.

The Pay By Plate MA Invoice

Yeah, I'm that guy who waits for the bill in the mail, instead of ordering an EZ-Pass, which can SAVE you money, by the way! You know, one of these guys seen below.

If you travelled through MA tolls without an account, you will be mailed a Pay By Plate MA Invoice. Once the toll trip is processed, an invoice is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle approximately 7-10 business days after the trip. -mass.gov

Driving Too Fast On The Pike

I was mentioning on the radio just the other day that I accidentally hit 91 MPH on the pike as I was traveling under the electronic toll gantry. Yikes. Sometimes you just don't feel it! After I immediately slowed down, it got me thinking, though, do these things, or can they clock your speed?

So, Do They? Can They?

Yes, they do have the ability to clock and/or calculate your speed, in fact; apparently just to ensure the accuracy of the billing.

Can The Electronic Toll Gantries Issue Speeding Tickets, Then?

No.

Thankfully? Or do you wish they did to reduce speed on the pike?

The purpose of AET is to collect tolls. Data from AET cameras or auto readers cannot be used to issue tickets for speeding or other moving violations in the Commonwealth. MassDOT has no plans to change that, meaning AET gantries will not be used for moving violation enforcement. -willbrownsberger.com