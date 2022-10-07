Are you a believer in extraterrestrials, alien life forms, little green men, or BIG green men? I mean, a TRUE BELIEVER? Or do you just happen to be a fan of UFOs and all things alien-intelligence related?

Whether you are a believer or merely just a sci-fi fan, Massachusetts is a great state to reside in, according to a new study conducted by the good folks at Lawn Love, the online platform that allows people to quickly and easily get an online quote for lawn service in their neck of the woods.

Lawn Love recently did a study on the best states for UFO fans and it looks like there are plenty of them in the Bay State. Before the Lawn Love team ranked the states, they looked at several key metrics including sightings data(what we fans might call "X-Files"), UFO conventions or fan clubs, UFO-themed attractions or tours, the number of Air Force bases, etc. to come up with the results.

Although Massachusetts did not make it into the top 10, it came pretty close. Massachusetts ranked as the #12 Best State for UFO Fans. And Massachusetts did well in several different metrics to contribute to that #12 spot:

Massachusetts came in 4th place for the number of Ancient Aliens tours within a calendar year.

Massachusetts also did well with the number of UFO/Alien-themed attractions in our state, coming in 5th.

The Commonwealth also has quite a number of Communication Towers per Square Mile. We ranked 6th in that key metric.

Massachusetts is in 7th place for the number of UFO Clubs and Groups in our state.

And as far as the number of yearly sightings of UFO/UAP(unidentified aerial phenomena) goes, Massachusetts was ranked at #19.

We may as well take a look at the Top 11 Best States for UFO Fans while we're at it. Here we go:

California Texas Florida New York Arizona Pennsylvania Ohio New Mexico Nevada Washington North Carolina

Also of interest from the study is that, for the most part, New England is not big on UFO love. The next highest-ranked New England state after Massachusetts is Connecticut at #28. And two other New England ranked near the bottom. As a matter of fact, here are the Top 5 WORST States for UFO Fans:

North Dakota South Dakota Maine Vermont Montana

Do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself. There are lots more interesting things to find out. Just visit Lawn Love's website here. It's outta this world!

