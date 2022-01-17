Do you have a crush on a Disney Movie Character? Massachusetts does have a favorite…

If you are a fan of the magic of Disney movies you may have a hidden crush on one of the Disney Characters. Just last week the jewelry store Shane Co. did a survey to find out “Which Disney Characters are Americans Crushing On?”

Shane Co. took to the street with a list of 31 popular Disney Characters and asked 2,400 Disney fans in all 50 states which character they have a crush on. The survey’s results were very clear and one character, in particular, seems to be the hands-down favorite across the country.

Coming in first place in Massachusetts and in 26 other states winning by a landslide was Flynn Rider from Tangled. Way back in 2nd place was Aladdin with 8 states putting him on top of their list. In 3rd was Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid and in 4th place with 4 states was General Li Shang from Mulan according to the Shane Co. survey.

Other characters also topping the list in at least one state was Megara from Hercules, Tarzan, Beast from Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine from Aladdin, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Kristoff from Frozen.

In New England joining with Massachusetts choice of Flynn Rider was Maine. According to the Shane Co. survey, Connecticut went for Mulan, Rhode Isnad Price Eric, New Hampshire Ariel, in Vermont, there was a three-way between General Li Shang, Jasmine, and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

There will be plenty of new characters to choose from in 2022. The list of new Disney releases includes; The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Sneakerella, Turning Red, Cheaper by the Dozen, Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, and Better Nate than Ever.

If you would like to check out the complete “Which Disney Characters are Americans Crushing On” article posted by the Shane Co. click on this link to The Loupe.