Do You Need A License To Drive A Golf Cart In Massachusetts?

I've always loved cars and ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to be able to drive. The bumper cars and the putt-putt rides at amusement parks were always my go-to.

At the age of 12, my father took me golfing for the first time and of course, I was interested in taking a cart. I think I was as interested in driving the cart as I was golfing and my dad wasn't having it. HA.

Laziness was not in my father's nature, so of course, he made it known that he would agree to take an electric cart just once. Obviously, I wanted to get a cart, so I COULD DRIVE it.

The guy at the pro shop made it quite clear, however, that I absolutely could not drive the golf cart. I mean, I was 12. But what if I was 16?

DO YOU HAVE TO HAVE A DRIVER'S LICENSE TO DRIVE A GOLF CART IN MASSACHUSETTS?

Indeed.

To drive the golf cart, you must be over 16 years of age. In addition, you are required to possess a driver’s license. Should you only possess a learner’s permit, it is only when you are accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older that you may drive the golf cart. -golfcarts.org

I did drive the golf cart that day, though, and it was great. I guess I broke the law!