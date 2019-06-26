Do You Want to Win a Zero Turn Mower?

After last summer's success, Sheffield Kiwanis is hosting their second annual Mower Raffle which will benefit the Kiwanis Community Service Projects. We recently interviewed Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis and he reminded us that Kiwanis serves youth in the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey and Mount Washington. Kiwanis accomplishes this through a number of programs and fundraisers including the Mower Raffle.

The drawing will be August 20, 8:00 P.M. at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield. The first prize is a SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower or $2,500 cash (your choice). There's a second prize of $500 cash. The mower is provided by Cranes Outdoor Power Equipment.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold with tickets costing $20 each or two for $30

Tickets are available now from any Sheffield Kiwanis member, at WSBS Radio (425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington) during normal business hours or by going here. If you have any questions, you can call Dave Smith at 413-429-6872. The grand prize winner has one week to choose the prize.

(Image: Dave Smith in the WSBS air studio)