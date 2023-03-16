Well, St. Patrick's Day is here and much different than it was three years ago, I might add. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us reminisce a little about the events of three years ago, you know the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a crappy time that was. An unknown respiratory virus was killing people across the globe, restaurants were being shut down across the commonwealth, and Tom Brady was leaving the New England Patriots!

Let's fast forward to 2023. The masks are off and people are ready to party in Boston, it's St. Patrick's Day! What to people like to do on St. Patrick's Day? DRINK.

I started my alcohol free journey about 4 and a half months ago, so I will not be partaking, but I sure used to!

Boston Loves A Good St. Patty's Day Party...

Does Boston Relax Open Container Laws On St. Patrick's Day?

I'm sure you most likely knew what the answer was going to be when you decided to read this post...

The answer: FAT CHANCE (otherwise known as "no"). 😂

Also, be advised that in the City of Boston it is illegal for anyone to consume alcoholic beverages in public (sidewalks, streets, parks, and so on).

Don’t carry around open containers.

The cops probably know that the soccer mom thermos you’re clutching doesn’t contain coffee, but it’s much less conspicuous than flagrantly taking a swig straight from the bottle. -timeout.com

So, no, beloved Boston will not be relaxing any alcohol rules, especially for a St. Patrick's Day that falls on a Friday!

I hope you found this post fun and informative.