Does Massachusetts Prefer a Real or Fake Christmas Tree?

Let's get real for a second here, Massachusetts!...Or fake? Wait, let's start over. It's too late for me to backspace all this. So, here we go. The real question is: When it comes to Christmas trees, what is your preference, Massachusetts? Would you rather have a real tree or a fake tree? We're going to discuss and find out...

As we are all aware, it's the holiday season. You have probably had whatever type of Christmas tree you have had up for some time now. But what do you have, a real tree? Or a fake tree?

I know what the though process must be. With a real tree, you feel like you're capturing the true spirit of Christmas. You want some authenticity. Who doesn't? That's a very valid perspective to have. However, there is also plenty of maintenance involved with a real tree. I don't want to get into the laws of botany or dendrology to an even larger extent, but you certainly have to water it, use correct lighting, and monitor it. It takes quite a bit of care to make your real Christmas tree useful.

For example look at this thing...

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, which happens to come from Stockbridge, MA this year, needs quite the bit of maintenance for it. And has had to grow for quite a long time. The tree is literally about 70 years old. It has been growing for a LONG time. This is not typical of your average real Christmas tree, but it's also a perfect example of what needs to go into caring for a real Christmas tree.

For a fake Christmas tree, you purchase it from a store, you put it up, and it's done. That's basically it.

Sure, you have to assemble it when you put it up and decorate it, but then you can just let it be. And of course, make sure your cat doesn't destroy it by Christmas.

Now that that's out of the way, none of that has anything to do with what Massachusetts prefers. So, what is it, Massachusetts? A real tree or a fake tree?...

As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of 32 states that prefers a REAL tree. As did every state in New England. Mostly the south and southwestern states in the U.S. preferred a fake tree. Boo those people! BOOOOO!!!! Just kidding!. Everyone is title to whatever they prefer, however they want to celebrate their Christmas. But it seems that Massachusetts is all about the authenticity of actual Christmas trees.

