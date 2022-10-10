It's hard to believe Football season is back in full swing for the 2022-2023 season. Only time will tell who the next Superbowl Champion will be. Which by the way, quite the score last Sunday's game as the Patriots swept the Detroit Lions 29-0.

For those that know me, I am a diehard Patriots fan despite a lot of controversy over the past few decades. Like Tom Brady getting traded for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for example. Also, if you've never been to Gilette Stadium, even if it's just to hangout and shop at "Patriot Place" it's definitely well worth it. Anyways, onto the topic.

4 Ways to make Bill Belichick Smile

If you watch the Patriots postgame shows anytime they interview head coach Bill Belichick, he always seems to have straight face no matter what the mood is. It doesn't matter if the Pats win or lose, Belichick's mood is always very serious. But again, the NFL is all about winning for the money, right?

Back in 2018, when quarterback Tom Brady was still with the Patriots at the time, he revealed 4 ways to make Bill Belichick smile:

1. Mention anything about the navy since his father was a coach and scout which seems to bring joy to his face. 2. Believe it or not, he loves Lacrosse since he actually played the sport in high school and college. His daughter Amanda even coaches Women's College Lacrosse. It's no wonder he doesn't mind doing conference calls about the sport. 3. When he coached for the New York Giants, his favorite linebacker was Lawerance Taylor from 1981-1990. He quoted "the best defensive player I’ve ever coached, by a good margin.” 4. This one in my opinion is by far the best. He is a huge Bon Jovi fan! And believe it or not, even though Bon Jovi is a New Jersey native, he is actually a Patriots fan! Where he also celebrated the 2017 Patriots Superball Championship with Belichick.

So, there you have it Bill Belichick does have a bright side to himself. Even though it seems like he's in huge amounts of pain when he does have to smile. But as you can tell, it takes a lot for him to smile while on camera.

What's your opinion on Bill Belichick or the Patriots in general? Let us know on our station app.

