Does Your Dog Not Listen To You? You May Own One Of The least Trainable Dog Breeds
How many times do you have to ask Fido to sit or come before he actually listens?
It turns out that training, breed, and environment all play a role in how well your dog follows commands.
Dogs are just like children and not all do as they are told. It's important to remember that, just like all children, every dog is unique and intelligence will vary from animal to animal.
The dog expert ranked over 100 different dog breeds based on working and obedience intelligence.
Here are the top ten least obedient breeds of dogs.
Check out the 10 least obedient dog breeds below and see if your dog made the list.
10. Shih Tzu
Their name “Shih Tzu” means lion, but they are really loving dogs. The outspoken and highly intelligent lapdogs are on this list because they often train their owners instead of the other way around. Well played little “lions”.
9. Basset Hound
Bassets are scent hounds, enough said. They follow their nose but not your commands. But who can resist those floppy ears?!
8. It is a tie, Mastiff & Beagle
Mastiff and beagles have one thing in common – both are stubborn.
The giant Mastiffs may appear interested but rarely follow commands. Beagles on the other hand are hunting hounds and follow their nose over their humans.
7. Pekingese
These little dogs see themselves as leaders. They are stubborn and don’t see why they should have to listen to their owner’s commands.
6. Bloodhound
Bloodhounds like to take charge, are stubborn, and their sense of smell is 1,000 times stronger than a human’s. Like other breeds on this list, they follow their nose over voice commands.
Here is a breed I have not heard of.
5. Borzoi
These affectionate dogs are independent thinkers and stubborn, which can make them hard to train. They remind me of a greyhound.
4. Chow Chow
Chows are easily house-trained but would rather do as they please than please their owners.
3. Bulldog
While their wrinkly faces are absolutely adorable, they are extremely stubborn and hard to train.
2. Basenji
Basenjis are clever dogs that are independent and mischievous. They outsmart their owners or put their own spin on commands.
And who is the most disobedient dog breed/
1.
Afghans are the least obedient dog breed because they simply choose not to respond to your command. They are intelligent dogs who have discovered selective hearing. While highly sensitive, they are also extremely stubborn.
None of these dogs are untrainable but you will need to spend more time and think outside the box to keep their attention. All dogs are intelligent, but some are just more stubborn than others.
