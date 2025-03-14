Massachusetts Homeowners Insurance Company Insures ‘Risky’ Dog Breeds

It can be frustrating to find a homeowners insurance company that will insure "risky" dog breeds. Nobody should have to be influenced into choosing a dog over fear of not being able to find proper coverage. After all, shouldn't the consideration of granting coverage be based on the individual dog and how it's raised instead of a stereotype? There may be some hope for Massachusetts dog owners.

Get our free mobile app

On one hand, it's understandable. If a particular dog breed has a history of biting humans, I could see where homeowner insurance companies don't want to have anything to do with covering the breed as it can and has cost insurers thousands of dollars and millions annually. On the other hand, it's all about the specific dog's personality. After all, dogs are individuals just like humans.

Are There Any Massachusetts Insurance Companies That Grant Coverage to Families with "Risky" Dog Breeds?

If you own a dog of a "risky" breed, particularly a Pit Bull, the Massachusetts home insurance company Kovalev Insurance out of Newton may be your resolution. The company covers areas like Newtown, Wellesley, Boston, and all of Massachusetts along with three other New England States (NH, RI, CT). Kovalev also has relationships with multiple insurance carriers. Here's what Kovalev Insurance states on its website regarding covering risky dog breeds like Pit Bulls.

Kovalev Insurance, serving all of Massachusetts, offers policies that can include pit bulls. They understand that responsible ownership and proper training are key factors in a dog's behavior. This perspective allows them to provide coverage options that other insurers might not.

If you have been struggling to find homeowner's insurance that will cover a "risky" dog breed, Kovalev Insurance may be your saving grace.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany