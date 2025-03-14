Massachusetts Homeowners Insurance Company Insures &#8216;Risky&#8217; Dog Breeds

Massachusetts Homeowners Insurance Company Insures ‘Risky’ Dog Breeds

GabyCalvo

It can be frustrating to find a homeowners insurance company that will insure "risky" dog breeds. Nobody should have to be influenced into choosing a dog over fear of not being able to find proper coverage. After all, shouldn't the consideration of granting coverage be based on the individual dog and how it's raised instead of a stereotype? There may be some hope for Massachusetts dog owners.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

On one hand, it's understandable. If a particular dog breed has a history of biting humans, I could see where homeowner insurance companies don't want to have anything to do with covering the breed as it can and has cost insurers thousands of dollars and millions annually. On the other hand, it's all about the specific dog's personality. After all, dogs are individuals just like humans.

Are There Any Massachusetts Insurance Companies That Grant Coverage to Families with "Risky" Dog Breeds? 

If you own a dog of a "risky" breed, particularly a Pit Bull, the Massachusetts home insurance company Kovalev Insurance out of Newton may be your resolution. The company covers areas like Newtown, Wellesley, Boston, and all of Massachusetts along with three other New England States (NH, RI, CT). Kovalev also has relationships with multiple insurance carriers. Here's what Kovalev Insurance states on its website regarding covering risky dog breeds like Pit Bulls.

Kovalev Insurance, serving all of Massachusetts, offers policies that can include pit bulls. They understand that responsible ownership and proper training are key factors in a dog's behavior. This perspective allows them to provide coverage options that other insurers might not.

If you have been struggling to find homeowner's insurance that will cover a "risky" dog breed, Kovalev Insurance may be your saving grace.

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds

To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings. 

Gallery Credit: Sophia June

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Filed Under: Boston, Massachusetts, Newton, Wellesley
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM