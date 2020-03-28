Dog License Deadline Extended

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town has extended the deadline for dog license registrations for an additional 30 days. The new deadline will be Thursday April 30, 2020. The process is simple, if you have any questions please call the Town Clerk’s office at 413-528-1619 ex 3, or email jmessina@townofgb.org and someone will be able to assist you. Registration fees are $5.00 per year for dogs that are spayed/neutered and $15.00 for dogs that are not spayed/neutered. There are three options available for residents to submit their dog license registration:

Online by going here

Mail: Town Clerk, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington MA 01230

Drop Box: The Town has installed a bill drop box to the left of the main entrance of the Town Hall.

The Town would like to remind dog owners that they need to have a current rabies certificate on file in order to be eligible to renew. There will be a $25.00 late fee beginning Friday May 1, 2020. For more information please visit the Town Clerk’s web page by going here.