Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Skipper

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Skipper, a handsome 1-year-old hound mix with an exuberant nature who Berkshire Humane Staff refer to as a lovable goofball. Skipper gets so excited to meet new people that he literally jumps for joy! Because of that, he’ll need some extra training to learn to keep all 4-feet on the ground. Skipper loves interacting with other dogs, so he could potentially live with another canine friend, however, because of his slight prey drive, a cat-free home is best.

Skipper has been waiting since April 11th for his forever home. Adopted out once and returned, he's looking for someone with time and patience to work with his jumping.

Skipper would do best in a home with older children due to his jumping tendencies but loves all people nonetheless. If you’re looking for a big ham to keep you entertained, he’s certainly the boy for you.

To learn more about Skipper and all the other animals looking for their forever home at Berkshire Humane Society, give the shelter a call at 448-7878.