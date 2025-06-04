Dogs in Cars: When New England Police Departments Can Write You Up

Do you take your four-legged, furry best friend almost everywhere you go? Most love car rides with their heads out the window and the wind blowing their ears around.

But what are the laws when it comes to your dog's safety, and what kind of citations can cops write up? Especially in New England, where crossing state lines is a given, it's good to know what's up.

Each state has various laws that affect what is legal or not when driving with Fido.

Is your dog riding freely in a convertible or the bed of a pick-up? How far is she hanging out the window, or is he running back and forth around the vehicle?

According to the News Orvis and the Pets That Travel websites, here are various reasons why you could find yourself with a ticket and what each state has to say about it.

Distracted Driving

Proper Restraints

Pet Cruelty Laws

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Hampshire

Do you drive a pick-up truck? Then this is something you need to pay attention to.

Right now, unrestrained pet laws only apply to the bed of.

In this case, your dog must be properly and safely restrained when he or she is traveling outside your vehicle and in the bed.

And, of course, there are anti-cruelty laws for animals that law enforcement can consider on a case-by-case basis when it comes to the safety of your pet, according to News Orvis.

Massachusetts

Distracted driving laws kick in here when it comes to your pet roaming freely in your vehicle.

If your dog is on your lap or in the front seat unrestrained, jumping around in the back seat, or hanging out of the windows, it could be an issue.

Basically, police can fine you if they want to.

Meanwhile, if your dog is in the bed of a truck, for instance, it must be in a crate or cage that is properly secured to the truck.

Also, pet cruelty laws are big.

If police feel that your dog is in major danger, you can face fines. This can include riding in a convertible without a seatbelt.

Maine

Just like in Massachusetts, if your pup isn't restrained inside your vehicle while you're driving, law enforcement officials technically can fine you with current distracted driving laws, and that includes any pups riding on your lap.

Also, if you drive a convertible, your dog must be in a pet seatbelt. If your doggie rides in the bed of a pickup truck, it must be in a crate or cage that is properly that's secured to the truck.

Rhode Island

All dogs must be in a crate or restrained with a harness or dog seat belt.

Vermont

Current cruelty to animals statutes make it illegal to transport or confine an animal in a cruel manner, which is at the discretion of the officer.

Connecticut

You can be charged with distracted driving depending on what's going on with your dog and what the police notice. Also, dogs in the bed of a truck must be in a crate, cage, or secured to prevent them from falling, jumping, or being thrown from the vehicle.

Safe travels!

2025 Season at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in New Hampshire Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan