Major Discount Chain Will be Open on Easter in Massachusetts

Many retailers in Massachusetts will be keeping their doors closed on April 20 in observance of the Easter holiday.

Retail Chains like Target, Aldi, Costco, Family Dollar, and many more will be closed, so if you are planning on shopping at any of these chains for Easter items, you'll need to do that before April 20.

The holidays can be stressful, especially if you're the one hosting but if you prepare ahead of time, a lot of that stress has the potential of being reduced when the holiday rolls around. If you are hosting Easter this year, it's time to start getting the items that don't have an expiration date or have an expiration date that goes beyond April 20. I understand that there are some items you have to wait to buy closer to the holiday, but for everything else, do yourself a favor and jump on this task now.

If you do end up forgetting something for your Easter gathering, one discount retail chain you can count on being open on Easter Sunday is Dollar Tree. The U.S. Sun confirmed the discount retail chain will be open on April 20.

Shoppers can expect Dollar Tree to keep its roughly 16,800 stores throughout the US and Canada open on the springtime holiday. Dollar Tree remains open for most federal and bank holidays but generally shuts down all of its locations on Christmas.

According to the chain's website, Dollar Tree has 164 stores in Massachusetts, including nine in Worcester, five in Springfield, and four in New Bedford. So, if you need milk, bread, spices, or other items on April 20, Dollar Tree will be there for you.

