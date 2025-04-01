I have never met a pizza that I didn't like. Even the bad pizzas aren't that bad, but that's just me. America's biggest pizza chain has recently rolled out a new pizza, and Massachusetts pizza fans can easily get their hands and mouths on the new pie.

Get our free mobile app

A few weeks ago, Domino's rolled out a new stuffed-crust pizza and it's sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Domino's fans are loving the new pizza. I haven't tried it yet, but I'm looking forward to a slice or two. A few comments in response to the pizza chain's new stuffed-crust pizza on its Facebook page include the following:

Omg it was so good!! My son & I just had!!

Edge with delicious cheese. Crispy with parmesan and garlic oli is Sensational, just add your tops and that's it. Perfect

Omg it’s amazing!! More garlic lol

The best stuff cheese pizza, will never go anywhere else except them, friendly environment, great customer service!!

Oftentimes, when a new item hits the menu, it may only be available temporarily. For example, the McRib or Shamrock Shake are only available during certain times of the year. Sometimes, these special items aren't available every year.

The U.S. Sun reports that Domino's fans wondered how long the new stuffed-crust pizza would be available. The good news is that Domino's is making it a permanent menu item. As I mentioned earlier, you can easily get the new stuffed-crust pizza in Massachusetts as there are over 100 Domino's locations, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and throughout the Bay State. You can find a Domino's near you by going to the chain's store locator

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker